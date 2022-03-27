Emily C. Taylor Sells 10,016 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DG opened at $221.47 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.66.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.