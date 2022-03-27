Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.69

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$57.69 and last traded at C$57.46, with a volume of 1644014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. Insiders have sold a total of 11,893 shares of company stock valued at $665,745 in the last 90 days.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

