Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Encompass Health by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Encompass Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 12.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 83.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 523,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,200. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

