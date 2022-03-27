Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

