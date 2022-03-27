Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2,500.00 price objective on the stock.

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1,830.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2,600.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,003.53.

TSE:EDV opened at C$30.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$24.03 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

