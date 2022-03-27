Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives €16.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.44 ($18.07).

A number of brokerages have commented on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.88) price objective on Engie in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.13) target price on Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) target price on Engie in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.13) target price on Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of ENGI stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €11.80 ($12.96). The stock had a trading volume of 4,662,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.72. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($13.36) and a one year high of €15.16 ($16.66).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

