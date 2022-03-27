ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.90 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.37) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.33) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.66 ($17.21).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.47 ($14.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.46. ENI has a 52 week low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($16.27).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

