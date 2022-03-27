Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $322 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.89 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.80. 388,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,890. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $3,967,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

