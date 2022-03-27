EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EQBBF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. EQT AB has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $60.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

