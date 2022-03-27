Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 155.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $710.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 128.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $705.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $769.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.47 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.