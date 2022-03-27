Equinor ASA (EQNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 27th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.
NYSE EQNR opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.97.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
