Equinor ASA (EQNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 27th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

NYSE EQNR opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.97.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

