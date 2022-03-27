Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cameco Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cameco in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. Cameco has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 98.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 69,956 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 41.9% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

