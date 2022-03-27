Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

