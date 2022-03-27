EUNO One Day Trading Volume Hits $159.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $159.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.81 or 0.00277113 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,492,325,499 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

