Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,000 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 709,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERFSF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $87.80 and a 52 week high of $151.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

