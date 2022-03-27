Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $426 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.84 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 1,239,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.42. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.06.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Everbridge by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

