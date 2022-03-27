Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

EVRI opened at $21.78 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

