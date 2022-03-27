Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of EPM opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $242.56 million, a P/E ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

