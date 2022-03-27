Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expensify.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

EXFY stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 564,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94. Expensify has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $42,064,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $5,192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $2,559,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $68,842,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

