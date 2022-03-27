Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $259,542.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $192,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,787 shares of company stock worth $4,809,068. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $200,277,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,191,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 762,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after buying an additional 624,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.