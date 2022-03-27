Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives $52.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FURCF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of FURCF remained flat at $$25.68 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 705. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

