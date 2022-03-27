Ferguson (LON:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ferguson from £150 ($197.47) to £140 ($184.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferguson from £122.50 ($161.27) to £155 ($204.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Ferguson from £145 ($190.89) to £190 ($250.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £109.50 ($144.15) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £130 ($171.14) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £126.65 ($166.73).

Shares of FERG opened at £104.75 ($137.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 8,612 ($113.38) and a 1 year high of £136.40 ($179.57). The stock has a market cap of £22.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £114.51.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

