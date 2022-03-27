Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Financial Analysis

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Ferrari shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ideanomics and Ferrari’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 17.07 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.70 Ferrari $5.05 billion 7.80 $982.88 million $5.32 40.10

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ideanomics and Ferrari, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ferrari 2 4 9 0 2.47

Ideanomics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 444.66%. Ferrari has a consensus price target of $260.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.96%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Ferrari.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07% Ferrari 19.47% 40.53% 12.83%

Volatility & Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferrari beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

