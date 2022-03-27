FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 1,511,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. FIBRA Prologis has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

