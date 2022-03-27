Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$20.50 at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (CVE:FILGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.57.

CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.95. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

