Financial Advantage Inc. Buys Shares of 637 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 69.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.