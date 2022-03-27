Financial Advantage Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Advantage Inc. reduced its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises approximately 2.3% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after buying an additional 644,214 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ares Capital by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.73%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.