Financial Advantage Inc. Purchases Shares of 480 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $188.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.48 and a 200-day moving average of $207.67. The company has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

