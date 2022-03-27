Financial Advantage Inc. Raises Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,457 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. F.N.B. makes up about 3.9% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,153,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

