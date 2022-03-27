Financial Comparison: LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LifeMD and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeMD 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

LifeMD currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given LifeMD’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LifeMD and Oncology Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeMD $92.88 million 1.15 -$60.90 million ($2.27) -1.52 Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.38 -$10.93 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has higher revenue and earnings than LifeMD.

Volatility and Risk

LifeMD has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LifeMD and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeMD -65.57% N/A -148.19% Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oncology Institute beats LifeMD on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers. It also offers PDFSimpli, an online software-as-a-service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents. LifeMD sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

