Financial Survey: Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) vs. The Competition

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Akoya Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akoya Biosciences Competitors 294 1286 1805 56 2.47

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.49%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 23.22%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million -$42.94 million -2.44 Akoya Biosciences Competitors $1.28 billion $390.28 million -27.92

Akoya Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences. Akoya Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -78.18% -47.57% -24.62% Akoya Biosciences Competitors -171.22% 13.40% -8.19%

Summary

Akoya Biosciences rivals beat Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

