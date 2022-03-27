First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.13

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.13 and traded as high as C$18.25. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.12, with a volume of 370,301 shares changing hands.

FCR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18. The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.13.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

