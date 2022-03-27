First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.70 Million

Brokerages expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) to announce sales of $176.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.86 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $173.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $736.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $739.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $807.74 million, with estimates ranging from $803.91 million to $813.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

FHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

FHB stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 468,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,762. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

