First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of FICS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. 5,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $37.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.
