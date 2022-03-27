First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FICS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. 5,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,356,000.

