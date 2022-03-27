First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,447,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,781,000 after acquiring an additional 77,416 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 482,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of FTC opened at $106.72 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $94.69 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $112.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.