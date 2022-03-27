First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 89.8% in March

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTA. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

FTA traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.51. 56,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,954. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $63.31 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

