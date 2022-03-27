First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the February 28th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:QABA opened at $58.23 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.
