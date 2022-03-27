First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2,742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.