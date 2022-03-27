First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Lifted by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,246 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. 2,114,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,546. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

