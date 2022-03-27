First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 403.4% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 570,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after buying an additional 53,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 619,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,083,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after buying an additional 46,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,649,000.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FYX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.71. 28,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,740. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.