First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $506,000.

Shares of RNDV opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

