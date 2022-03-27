FLC Capital Advisors Has $309,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 153,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

