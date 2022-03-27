Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $986.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor posted sales of $782.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.02. 1,169,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.36.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.