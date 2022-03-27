Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $25.26 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22.
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)
Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.