Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $25.26 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,783,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after purchasing an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.