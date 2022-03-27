F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO) Plans $0.25 Dividend

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.
FMOO opened at $79.25 on Friday. F&M Bancorp has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.25.
About F&M Bancorp
