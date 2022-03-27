Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of FORTY opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.92. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $80.98 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7908 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

