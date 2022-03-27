Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 33.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Forward Air by 175.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

FWRD traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $99.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,648. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $101.94.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

