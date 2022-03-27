Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $46.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

FOXA stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. FOX has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in FOX by 1.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in FOX by 42.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 662.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

