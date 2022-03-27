Francis Brian Barron Sells 10,000 Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francis Brian Barron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $263,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.

CTRA stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 130.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

