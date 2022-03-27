Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Up 2.4%

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. 1,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 366,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 202.51 and a quick ratio of 202.51. The company has a market cap of $605.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. This is a positive change from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -82.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

